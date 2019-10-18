Crown’s (CCK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Crown has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,097,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,774,000 after acquiring an additional 108,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,763,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $288,769,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

