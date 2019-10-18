CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Posts Earnings Results

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Shares of CRYO-CELL International stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. CRYO-CELL International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Portnoy acquired 20,000 shares of CRYO-CELL International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Company insiders own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About CRYO-CELL International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

