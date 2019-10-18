CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Up 6.6%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81, 252,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 254,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 225.01%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

