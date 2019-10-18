Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 108.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 169.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 325,507 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $846.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.34. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,714.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 68,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $545,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,319 shares of company stock worth $2,402,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

