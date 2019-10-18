Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ARLO opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $261.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

