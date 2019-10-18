Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $94,000 Stake in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LTM opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

LATAM Airlines Group Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

