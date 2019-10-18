Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $87,000 in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INST. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Instructure in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Instructure in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Instructure in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Instructure in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

INST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.61.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,538.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,927 shares of company stock worth $2,586,434. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INST opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.44. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

