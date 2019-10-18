Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 66.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

CLLS stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Cellectis SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 813.06%. Equities analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

