Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 40,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 836,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 192,888 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFG opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

