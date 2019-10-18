Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,989 Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hudson were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hudson in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hudson in the second quarter worth about $120,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hudson by 36.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hudson in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

HUD stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Hudson Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

