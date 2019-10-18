Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,445 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SJW Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of SJW opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.02.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

