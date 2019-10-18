CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVSI. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on CV Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CV Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of CVSI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 328,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.41. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

