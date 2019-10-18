CVCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $251,448.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and HADAX. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $888,381.00 and approximately $251,448.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00227833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01141991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

