CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.39. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 7,794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

