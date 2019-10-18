CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.08. 284,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,885. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

