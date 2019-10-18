CYCLEAN Market Cap Reaches $56,672.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. CYCLEAN has a total market capitalization of $56,672.00 and $178.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

