CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CynergisTek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,382. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

In other CynergisTek news, Director John D. Abouchar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Thomas Anthony bought 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,880 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the second quarter worth about $340,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CynergisTek by 29.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 156,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CynergisTek by 69.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

