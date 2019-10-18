Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $142.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

