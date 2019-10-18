Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $117.31 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

