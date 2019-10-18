Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

CYTK opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.55. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $76,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $276,885 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

