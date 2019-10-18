Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) versus Star Buffet (NYSE:STRZ) Financial Comparison

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Star Buffet does not pay a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Darden Restaurants and Star Buffet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 9 12 0 2.57 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $126.94, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Star Buffet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $8.51 billion 1.58 $713.40 million $5.82 18.83 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.04 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 8.36% 31.37% 10.91% Star Buffet -4.82% N/A -9.06%

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Star Buffet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Star Buffet Company Profile

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

