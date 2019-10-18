Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

DDOG stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 571,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,460.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

