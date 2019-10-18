Defender Capital LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Compugen accounts for about 1.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.58% of Compugen worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 744,447 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,496,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 267,086 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.60. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

