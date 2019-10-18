Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 23.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $24.88 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million.

DLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

