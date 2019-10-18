DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 1,578,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,471. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

