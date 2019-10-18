Dero (DERO) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. Dero has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00006281 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,159 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.