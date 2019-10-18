Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,650.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,650 ($47.69) and last traded at GBX 3,644 ($47.62), with a volume of 73760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,608 ($47.14).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,230.58 ($42.21).

Get Derwent London alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,261.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,174.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.66), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($456,552.99).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.