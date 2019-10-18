Desjardins Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Sell

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GIL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.26 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,830,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,389 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,713,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,569,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 489,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,068,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 339,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

