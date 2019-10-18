Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.41.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 1,456.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

