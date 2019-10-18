Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.14 ($14.12) and last traded at €12.29 ($14.29), approximately 392,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €12.32 ($14.33).

PBB has been the topic of several research reports. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.17 ($15.31).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.21.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

