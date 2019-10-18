Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 309,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 74.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 99,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

Shares of DVN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

