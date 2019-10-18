Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Get Digi International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGII. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DGII remained flat at $$14.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Digi International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Digi International by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digi International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Digi International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.