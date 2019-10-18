Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $318.31

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $318.31 and traded as low as $287.20. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $290.10, with a volume of 3,467,595 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

