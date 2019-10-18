Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Shares Up 0.9%

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.66, 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) by 890.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 1.36% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

