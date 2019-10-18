Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

