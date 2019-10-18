DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered DISH Network from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered DISH Network from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.21.

DISH stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $411,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in DISH Network by 79.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $377,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

