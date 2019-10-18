Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

