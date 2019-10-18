DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,313 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $2,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,721,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,099 shares of company stock worth $12,120,780. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $312.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

