DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.49 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

