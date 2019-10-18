DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after buying an additional 739,353 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after buying an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,355,000 after buying an additional 467,114 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of OKE opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

