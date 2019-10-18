DNB Asset Management AS Sells 40,758 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,758 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 114.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $65.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,186 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

