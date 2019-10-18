Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on Docusign and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.47.

Shares of DOCU traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.52. 3,669,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,608. Docusign has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $482,781.33. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $119,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,698 shares of company stock worth $4,051,109. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Docusign by 58.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $67,705,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Docusign by 73.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after buying an additional 1,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,804,000 after buying an additional 950,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

