Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $82.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.