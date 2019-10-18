Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Purchases £27,900 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £27,900 ($36,456.29).

LON:DOM opened at GBX 278.40 ($3.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.51. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. will post 1805.0000456 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 1.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOM. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target (up previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.44 ($3.59).

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

