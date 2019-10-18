Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOM. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 274.44 ($3.59).

Shares of DOM stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.58). 3,104,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.51. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1805.0000456 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 1.20%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £27,900 ($36,456.29).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

