Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.48 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.34. Dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from Dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

