DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOYU. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. 86 Research raised DouYu International to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $7.31 on Monday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

