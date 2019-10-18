Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.76.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. Dover has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 154.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 229.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.