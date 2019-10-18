Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,358. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.44.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6213 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

