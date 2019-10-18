Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Trimmed by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after buying an additional 873,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,214,000 after buying an additional 710,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $95.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.